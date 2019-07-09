Barrick Gold gains more time to make formal bid for Acacia Mining

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.8% ) is given another week to July 19 to come up with a firm offer for the 36% of Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) it does not already own, as Tanzania's largest gold miner says it is worth more than Barrick's buyout proposal.

Acacia says a review by independent technical consultant SRK Consulting determined the miner is worth 271 pence per share under a "preferred value" scenario, with a range of 203-281 pence/share under low- and high-value scenarios.

Barrick on May 21 offered 0.153 of its own shares to acquire the stake in Acacia it does not already own, equating to ~193 pence/share, based on Monday's closing prices, with it reiterating last month that its proposal was "more than fair."

The original deadline for the proposed takeover was set to expire on June 18, when U.K. regulators extended the deadline until July 9.