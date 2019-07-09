WisdomTree jumps 5.2% as options block bets on September rally

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) surges 5.2% to $6.43 and total options volume rose to more than 148 times its 20-day average as one investor appeared to buy 20.0K of Sept. $7 call options, Bloomberg reports.

It will be its biggest gain since Feb. 15, if WETF closes up more than 5% today.

Options trades created ~580K shares to buy in WETF, Susquehanna analyst Alison Edwards writes in a note.

Quant rating Bearish; Sell-side average rating of Hold (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 6 Hold, 2 Underperform, 2 Sell).