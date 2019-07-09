Buzz builds for potential Vegas Strip casino sale

Penn National Gaming (PENN -1.1% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -0.8% ) and Monarch Casino (MRCI) are three casino companies seen potentially making a splash on the Las Vegas Strip if Eldorado Resorts (ERI -1.2% ) decides to sell a property or two after it absorbs Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.6% ), according to gaming analysts.

Landry's and Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin have already expressed interest in buying a Caesars property.

It's also possible that the FTC pushes Eldorado to divest properties in the Reno-Tahoe market, Louisiana or Atlantic City.