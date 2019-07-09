Willis Re introduces U.S. wildfire risk underwriting insight

Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +0.1% ) deploys a wildfire risk tool that can be used throughout the U.S. to assess location level wildfire risk and how the risk correlates to the company's portfolio level wildfire exposure.

In 2016, Willis Re initiated development of a wildfire risk score. Today, Willis Re in partnership with SpatialKey, a data enrichment and geospatial analytics hub for the P&C industry, have enhanced that solution in order to deliver to clients at their point of quote.