Restaurants chains eye vegan wildcards

A new report from inMarket details which restaurant chains see the highest percentage of vegetarian-leaning customers and could thus be tempted by offering more meat alternative products.

Which Wich, MOD Pizza and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) rank as the top three restaurant chains with a high mix of vegetarian customer traffic. Pizza chains Pieology and Blaze Pizza take the number four and five slots before Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) also makes an appearance on the list at number six.

The appearance of sandwich and pizza chains high on the list isn't surprising due to the ability of custom order, but could still be of interest down the road for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPSBL). Recent polling has shown strong correlation between broad vegan options and millennial traffic.