Copper-focused names slide amid retreating price, higher dollar

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -3.1% ) and other base metal producers fall sharply as copper prices tumble to a three-week low under pressure from a stronger dollar even with trade talks resuming between the U.S. and China, settling -1.2% to $5,822/oz. on the London Metal Exchange after touching its weakest level since June 17.

"We need to see some firm agreements," says Danske Bank commodities analyst Jens Pedersen. "We had the [U.S.-China] ceasefire, which means things are unlikely to get worse, but they are still quite bad."

The discount between LME cash copper and the three-month contract hovered near a two-week high at $17.95/mt, indicating plentiful nearby supply.

Also lower: TECK -1.6% , SCCO -1.6% , TRQ -6.8%.

