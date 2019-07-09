Copper-focused names slide amid retreating price, higher dollar

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -3.1%) and other base metal producers fall sharply as copper prices tumble to a three-week low under pressure from a stronger dollar even with trade talks resuming between the U.S. and China, settling -1.2% to $5,822/oz. on the London Metal Exchange after touching its weakest level since June 17.
"We need to see some firm agreements," says Danske Bank commodities analyst Jens Pedersen. "We had the [U.S.-China] ceasefire, which means things are unlikely to get worse, but they are still quite bad."
The discount between LME cash copper and the three-month contract hovered near a two-week high at $17.95/mt, indicating plentiful nearby supply.
Also lower: TECK -1.6%, SCCO -1.6%, TRQ -6.8%.
ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, DBB, CPER, BOM, BDD, JJM, BOS, RJZ, UBM
