Citigroup to add to investment-banking ranks, selectively - Bloomberg

While European rival Deutsche Bank slashes jobs, Citigroup (C +0.7% ) is planning to boost its senior banking hires in key sectors and markets as it seeks to become a top-three investment bank.

Tyler Dickson and Manolo Falco, co-heads of the bank's investment banking group, told Bloomberg that the bank is looking to hire in its health-care and technology teams and to increase local deal-making power in some emerging markets.

“There are lots of opportunities for us to expand in China, parts of the Middle East and Latin America, aside from our U.S. expansion. Our focus is on bringing in high-caliber talent who are complementary to our existing business model," Falco said.

Citi holds the fourth spot among advisers on deals announced so far this year, according to Bloomberg data.