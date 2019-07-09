Airbus, set to pass Boeing as top planemaker, says H1 deliveries rose 28%

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.3% ) confirms its H1 aircraft deliveries climbed 28% to 389 from 309 in the prior-year period, putting it ahead of Boeing (BA +0.7% ) for the first time in eight years.

Airbus, whose deliveries typically are weighted to H2, has promised to build 880-890 aircraft this year; Boeing, which had planned to build as many as 905 airliners this year, has suspended delivery guidance because of the 737 MAX crisis.

Airbus reported 88 net orders for H1, easily topping Boeing's net negative total of 119 aircraft because the latter suffered more cancellations than orders during the period.

The European company totaled 123 net H1 narrow-body orders vs. Boeing's negative 180, while Boeing won the wide-body category with a positive 61 orders against Airbus' negative 35 wide-bodies after cancellations.