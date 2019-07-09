Kimberly-Clark creates chief growth officer position

Kimberly-Clark (KMB -1.1% ) appoints Alison Lewis to the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer.

Lewis will have responsibility for leading the global marketing team, building marketing capabilities and leading the corporate research and engineering team on creating consumer-inspired innovation. She will play a key role in the company's initiatives to improve commercial capabilities that drive growth.

Lewis joins Kimberly-Clark from Johnson & Johnson, where she served as chief marketing officer of the global consumer business.

She will join Kimberly-Clark at the end of July.

