Chevron Phillips, Qatar to build $8B Gulf Coast petrochem plant

Chevron Phillips Chemical (CVX, PSX) signs a deal with Qatar Petroleum to develop an $8B petrochemical plant on the Texas Gulf Coast, just weeks after the companies signed an agreement to build the Middle East's biggest ethylene plant.

The proposed U.S. Gulf Coast II project would include an ethane cracker with capacity to process ethane into 2M mt/year of ethylene and two high-density polyethylene units each with the capacity to process ethylene into 1M tons of polyethylene.

Chevron Phillips would be a 51% owner of the project, with a final investment decision expected no later than 2021 and a targeted startup of the new facility in 2024.

Qatar and Chevron Phillips signed the agreement today at a ceremony at the White House.