Community banks excluded from Volcker under agencies' final rule

Five U.S. federal financial regulatory agencies adopt a final rule that excludes community banks from the Volcker Rule.

That exclusion would allow community banks to engage in proprietary trading and to own, sponsor, or have certain relationships with hedge funds and private equity funds.

Under the final rule, which is unchanged from the proposal, community banks with $10B or less in total consolidated assets and total trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets are excluded from the Volcker Rule.

The final rule also permits a hedge fund or private equity fund, under certain circumstances, to share the same name or a variation of the same name with an investment adviser as long as the adviser is not an insured depository institution, a company that controls an insured depository institution, or a bank holding company.