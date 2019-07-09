Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions

To review, Mark Esper was defense contractor Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) top lobbyist prior to joining the DoD as Army Secretary in 2018. He remains entitled to $1M-$5M in deferred compensation from Raytheon after 2022. Upon becoming Acting Defense Secretary last month, Esper agreed to continue to recuse himself from pretty much all things Raytheon.

Reading deeper into that agreement, however, shows a waiver is possible if it’s “so important that it cannot be referred to another official.” Esper could also be allowed to be present in meetings and receive information regarding Raytheon should it be deemed necessary to remain informed on matters critical to national security and DoD programs and budget.

Already the 3rd-largest U.S. defense contractor ($17.6B in business in 2018), Raytheon is slated to be acquired by United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), the 6th-biggest ($7.7B in 2018).