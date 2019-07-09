Since when was it so hard to get a Fed nominee approved?

Earlier this year, Hermain Cain and Stephen Moore both pulled their nominations for the two vacant Fed board seats.

In their place, the president has nominated St. Louis Fed EVP Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton, a former economic advisor to the Trump campaign, and now U.S. director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Waller is a conventional pick who should sail through the confirmation process, but the knives are out for Shelton, who has been in favor of a return to the gold standard. Being a goldbug isn’t necessarily a disqualification, writes the WSJ’s Grep Ip. Instead, he says, Shelton seemed to be a fan of hard money during the Obama years - accusing the Fed of printing money to finance deficits - but today is calling for rate cuts to “ensure maximum access to capital.”

Ip: “The Fed could benefit from fresh, alternative thinking … Based on her public comments, it isn’t clear Ms. Shelton is the one to offer it.”