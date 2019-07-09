Gladstone Investment declares $0.068 dividend

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) declares $0.068/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 7.24%

Payable July 31; for shareholders of record July 22; ex-div July 19.

Payable Aug. 30; for shareholders of record Aug. 20; ex-div Aug. 19.

Payable Sep. 30; for shareholders of record Sep. 17; ex-div Sep. 16.

Additionally, GAIN announces to pay a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share payable Sep. 13 for record date of Sep. 4; ex-div Sep. 3

