Smart Global to make two acquisitions in embedded computing

Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) makes two acquisitions to get into the embedded computing market.

Both deals are expected to be immediately accretive to EPS.

It's acquiring Artesyn Embedded Technologies, a Tempe, AZ-based firm, for $80M in cash; ~$10M of performance-based additional consideration will be paid if certain targets are achieved during H2 CY2019.

In the second deal, Smart Global will buy Inforce Computing - a provider of modular embedded computing and IoT solutions targeting applications in medical imaging, videoconferencing, AR/VR computing, industrial IoT, commercial drones, and robotics -- for $12M in cash and equity consideration.