Albireo expects late-stage data on odevixibat mid-2020

In an update for investors, Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) announces that enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial, PEDFIC 1, evaluating odevixibat in pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) is over 50% completed.

Topline results should be available by mid-2020.

An open-label extension study, PEDFIC 2, is ramping up.

Odevixibat selectively inhibits a protein called the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), which, as the name implies, plays a key role in transporting bile from the liver to the colon.

The company is developing another IBAT inhibitor, elobixibat, for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). A Phase 2 study is in process.