Stock market overcomes slow start to tick mostly higher

Stocks enjoyed a late round of buying to close with modest gains, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finishing higher after back-to-back losses, ahead of congressional testimony starting tomorrow from Fed Chairman Powell.

But the Dow tilted slightly into the red for its third straight decline, weighed by 3M after RBC Capital downgraded shares amid worries over the macroeconomic environment and overhang from litigation.

Real estate (+0.5%) was the day's top performing S&P sector but tech (+0.4%) also was a relative outperformer, helped by solid gains in the FAANG stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet.

On the downside, materials (-1%), consumer staples (-0.6%) and industrials (-0.2%) were the only sectors that finished lower.

U.S. Treasury prices finished slightly lower, with the two-year yield rising a basis point to 1.90% and the 10-year yield climbing 2 bps to 2.05%.

August WTI crude oil settled +0.3% at $57.83/bbl.