Gladstone Commercial boosts credit/loan facility by $100M

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) upsizes its syndicated revolving credit and term loan facility to $260M from $160M.
The term loan component was increased by $85M to $160M, inclusive of a $38M delayed funding component, and the revolving credit facility was increased by $15M to $100M.
The term loan component has a five-year term with a maturity date of July 2, 2024 and the revolving credit facility has a four-year term with a maturity date of July 2, 2023.
The pricing grid for the amended facility was revised with a spread decrease of 10 basis points for both the revolving credit and term loan facility borrowings.
The company also executed interest rate caps on the outstanding term loan facility borrowings.
