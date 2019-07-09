More on WD-40's Q3 results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported Q3 net sales growth of 6.5% Y/Y to $113.99M, with America’s at $52.97M (flat); EMEA $44.55M (+13% Y/Y) and Asia-Pacific at $16.47M (+14% Y/Y).

Product sales: Maintenance products $104.53M (+6% Y/Y), reflecting increased sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product within the EMEA and Asia-Pacific segments and increased sales of WD-40 Specialist in the Americas segment; and Homecare and cleaning products $9.46M (+16% Y/Y) reflecting higher sales of 1001 Carpet Fresh in the United Kingdom.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 34 bps to 54.5%; and operating margin declined by 51 bps to 20.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $36.27M, compared to $41.59M a year ago.

Company repurchased 132,184 shares at a total cost of $22.4M under the $75M plan, from September 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019.

FY19 Guidance: Net Sales $425M to $437M (growth of 4% to 7%); Gross margin of ~55%; forecasts net income of $63.3MM-$64.4M (prior $62.2M-$63.2M); and diluted EPS of $4.58-$4.65 (prior $4.51-$4.58).

Previously: WD-40 EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (July 9)