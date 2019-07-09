U.S. regulators say Cheniere must improve storage tank leak response

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) will not be allowed to return to service two liquefied natural gas storage tanks that have been offline at its Sabine Pass export terminal until corrective actions are completed, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission say.

Cheniere was ordered to shut two LNG storage tanks early in 2018 after plant workers found a crack at one tank that leaked fuel into an outer layer, and the DoT then discovered a second tank also had suffered releases of LNG from the inner tank.

Cheniere soon agreed to take certain corrective measures, but the agencies say the company has "failed to comply" with some requests to test equipment and provide documentation of the testing.

Each of the five storage tanks at Sabine Pass in Louisiana are able to hold 3.4B cubic ft. of gas, or 17B cf in total.