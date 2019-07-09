Helen of Troy +7% AH after Q1 beat; raised FY20 earnings guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) +7.2% AH following a big FQ1 beat, while raising FY20 earnings above analyst consensus.

HELE now expects FY20 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $8.40 - $8.65 vs. a consensus of $8.37; FY20 Revenue in the range of $1.59B - $1.62B vs. a consensus of $1.59B.

Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer; "..Continued investment behind our Leadership Brands paid off handsomely, with net sales growth of 7.4% in the quarter. We continue to gain significant ground online with strong double-digit growth to now represent 23% of consolidated sales.."

