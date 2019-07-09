Mid-stage study underway for Kadmon's KD025 in systemic sclerosis

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Kadmon Holdings' (NYSE:KDMN) lead candidate KD025 in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (SSc), an inherited immune disorder characterized by fibrosis (scarring) of the skin and internal organs.

Target enrollment is 60. The primary endpoint is the response rate at week 24 as measured by a scale called CRISS. The estimated primary completion date is December 2021.

Small molecule KD025 inhibits an pro-inflammatory enzyme called rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2). Inhibiting the enzyme down-regulates the ability of the immune system's T cells to secrete IL-21 and IL-17, thereby dampening the immune response.