U.S. crude supply fell 8.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8.13M barrels of oil for the week ending July 5, following a 5M-barrel draw in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 260K barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 3.69M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 750K barrels.

WTI crude moved higher to $58.51/bbl following the data; today's front-month Nymex settlement price was $57.83/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX