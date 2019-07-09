Franklin Templeton June AUM rises on market gains

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) preliminary assets under management of $715.2B at June 30, 2019 rose 2.9% from the end of May as strong market gains more than offset modest outflows.

Preliminary average AUM for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were $710.8B.

Franklin Templeton's total equity AUM of $282.2B rose 4.6% M/M.

Multi-asset/balance AUM of $136.0B slipped from $130.9B at the end of May.

Total fixed-income AUM of $287.8B rose 1.1% M/M.

