Aspen +4% post market due to strong Q4 results

Aspen (ASPU -5.1% ) reports Q4 revenue increase of 41% Y/Y to $10.21M.

USU accounted for ~24% and Aspen University’s Pre-Licensure BSN program accounted for ~5% of overall Company revenues.

Gross margin increased to 56%, Aspen University represented 58%, while USU equalled 55%.

Aspen Group delivered 1,560 new student enrollments (+23% Y/Y); Aspen University accounted for 1,243 and USU accounted for 317 new student enrollments.

Growing enrollments by 36% Y/Y, yet achieving a 90% increase in bookings translates to a 39% average revenue/user increase Y/Y to $11,391.

The company used cash of $2.8M for operations in Q4 2019.

Adj. EBITDA was $72,935 or 1% as a percentage of revenue, Aspen University generated $1.8M of adj. EBITDA, while USU experienced an adj. EBITDA loss of ($0.1)M.

