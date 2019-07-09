Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is up 4.5% after hours following a filing where it discloses that Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has entered an enterprise license deal for its CableOS software.

Comcast affiliate Comcast Cable Communications Management committed to $175M in software license fees over a four-year term.

CCCM will pay an initial $50M of the fees in 2019.

In consideration for the deal, Harmonic has deemed that all warrant shares it previously issued to Comcast (the right to purchase up to 7.82M shares at an exercise price of $4.76) are fully vested and exercisable.