Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) says it plans to raise its base prices for sheet steel by a minimum of $40/st, marking its second attempt in as many weeks as U.S. steelmakers try to push up steel prices following a year-long slide.

NUE says the increase is effective immediately for all hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized coil products.

Steel prices have not been affected by the first increase despite higher mill offers, S&P Global Platts reports, as its daily U.S. HRC assessment has lost $11/st to $509.25/st since the late June announcements and is down by $410.75/st from its July 2018 peak.

Relevant tickers include X, AKS, MT, CLF, STLD, SCHN, SLX