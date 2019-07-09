Alimentation Couche-Tard performs well in same-store sales

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF +0.8% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 3.7% Y/Y to $13.11B.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.3B (+2.4% Y/Y), Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 3.4% in the U.S., 4.7% in Europe and by 4.2% in Canada.

Merchandise and service gross margin increased 30 bps in the U.S. to 33.9%, declined 220 bps in Europe at 41.8% and it declined 140 bps to 33% in Canada.

Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.3% in the U.S., while decreased by 1.8% in Europe and by 0.4% in Canada.

Current annual synergies run rate target of $215M for CST Brands, one year earlier than planned.

Adjusted leverage ratio continued to improve to 2.29:1.

Road transportation fuel gross margin increased by 1.22¢ per gallon in the U.S. to 18.51¢ per gallon, while it decreased by US 0.44¢ per litre in Europe to US 8.28¢ per litre, and by CA 1.31¢ per litre in Canada to CA 8.13¢ per litre.

Return on equity and return on capital employed at 22.3% and 14.1%, respectively.

Declared quarterly dividend of CA 12.5¢ payable on August 1.

Unprecedent FCFs generation allowed for net debt repayment totalling $1.8B during the year.

Previously: Alimentation Couche-Tard EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jul. 09 2019)