Tucows' Ting Mobile sets deal with Verizon, ends T-Mobile pact

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) says in a filing that its Ting Mobile MVNO has a new service provider agreement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and will not renew its deal with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Ting entered a five-year wireless wholesale agreement with Verizon on July 2, with services expected to be operational by late 2019.

It informed T-Mobile it wouldn't be renewing their agreement that expires Dec. 19. Under the terms of that agreement, Ting has a 12-month run-off period to migrate those customers to another network.