Riviera Resources raises Q2 upstream guidance

Riviera Resources (OTCQX:RVRA) raised mid-point of Q2 production guidance by ~6% with oil production guidance ~12% higher, primarily due to better well results from the NW STACK and North Louisiana drilling programs.

Forecasts Q2 net production of 280 – 290 MMcfe/day up from 255 – 285 MMcfe/day, with natural gas of 230 – 240 MMcf/day higher than 210 – 235 MMcf/day, oil production of 1,875 – 2,000 Bbls/day as compared to prior outlook of 1,600 – 1,850 Bbls/day and produce NGL between 6,300 – 6,400 Bbls/day

Expects capital spending to be 8% below prior guidance, with adjusted EBITDAX of $25M - $30M versus previous guidance of $23M.

The Company has ~$80M in cash, ~$34M drawn under the Blue Mountain credit facility

In July, closed the previously announced sale of Michigan properties for ~$39M