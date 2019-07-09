Open Text rises to record amid Google Cloud deal expansion

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a record high and finished the day up 1.5% after it kicked off its OpenText Enterprise World conference with news that it was expanding a partnership with Google Cloud.

In the deal, Google Cloud chose Open Text as its preferred partner for Enterprise Information Management Services, and Open Text made Google Cloud its preferred partner for enterprise cloud.

The two entered a strategic partnership seven months ago. The new expansion creates several new product integrations.

"As a strategic EIM partner for Google Cloud, OpenText will deliver the next generation of our cloud-based content services supporting the Google Cloud Platform and the unique value add that Google offers like Anthos, translation services, and AI/ML," Open Text CEO/CTO Mark Barrenechea said in his keynote. "As well, Google customers will be able to leverage OpenText Content Services more easily."