Zillow, Redfin up as SunTrust launches at Buy

Shares in Zillow Group and Redfin are higher after hours as SunTrust Robinson Humphrey launches coverage on each company at Buy.

SunTrust set a price target on Redfin of $23, implying 28% upside. On that stock, sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral.

As for Zillow, it's established a target of $58, implying 17% upside. Sell-side analysts rate it Hold; Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral; and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.