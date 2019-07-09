Vale convicted in Brazil court for dam breach damages

A Brazilian state judge today convicted Vale (NYSE:VALE) for damages caused by the January rupture of a tailings dam that killed at least 240 people.

The judge ruled Vale is responsible for fixing all the damages; while he did not set a monetary value for compensation, he said the value "will not be limited to the dead, but also effects on the local and regional environment, in addition to economic activity in the affected regions."

The 11B reais ($2.89B) in Vale assets already frozen by courts reportedly will remain blocked.