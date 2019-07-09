U.S. extension of Chevron's Venezuela waiver 'under discussion'

The Trump Administration is considering a possible renewal of Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) license to operate in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions on the country's oil sector, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says.

CVX is the only remaining U.S. oil major in Venezuela and wants to extend a waiver that is due to expire on July 27 to continue its joint venture with state-owned PdVSA.

CVX obtained 42K bbl/day of oil from Venezuela in 2018, only ~1% of the company's global production, but the country is home to the world's largest oil reserves and could provide a potential bounty for oil companies if Pres. Maduro were to leave office.