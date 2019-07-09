Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta's crude-by-rail sale, exec says

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is "seriously participating" in talks to purchase crude-by-rail contracts currently held by the Alberta government, Executive Vice Chairman Steve Laut said today at a TD Securities investment conference in Calgary.

CNQ has been widely considered the most likely buyer of the crude-by-rail contracts, especially after its $2.8B purchase of Devon Energy's oil sands business in May, that has increased the company's need for takeaway capacity.

But Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) President and CEO Alex Pourbaix said his company - which owns a crude-by-rail loading facility near Edmonton and is ramping up its oil-by-rail capacity to 100K bbl/day by year-end - only would look at the opportunity if there is a bargain.

"We're more likely just going to be happy with our situation," Pourbaix said.

"We have oil shut in and we have idle takeaway capacity," Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) President and CEO Mark Little said, adding that a group of oil producers have been in talks with Alberta's government on how it can ease the curtailment order in a way that would prevent massive discounts for Canadian crude and encourage more oil-by-rail movements.

Premier Kenney's government recently hired CIBC Capital to unload the 120K bbl/day in crude-by-rail contracts that the previous government secured in February in an effort to clear a glut of oil in the province.