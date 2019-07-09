Bombardier to cut 550 workers at Thunder Bay plant

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) reportedly plans to lay off roughly half the 1,100 workers at its Thunder Bay, Ontario, railway car plant.

The cuts are not a complete surprise, as the company's chief operating officer for the Americas said last month that layoffs were coming but that the company also remained committed to the Thunder Bay operation and was working to secure new contracts for it.

But two major contracts - one producing streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission and one producing bi-level rail cars for the Metrolinx Go Train service - will be completed by year-end 2019 and no additional contracts have been signed so far.