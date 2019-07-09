Family of teen killed in Massachusetts gas explosion settles lawsuit

The family of a high school student killed during last year's gas explosions that injured ~25 other victims and damaged or destroyed more than 100 homes in three Boston suburbs has settled its lawsuit against NiSource's (NI +0.5%) Columbia Gas unit for an undisclosed amount.
The Lawrence, Mass., teenager died after the chimney of an exploding house crashed onto his car and crushed him.
Investigators believe over-pressurization of the gas main led to the series of explosions and fires in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
