Family of teen killed in Massachusetts gas explosion settles lawsuit

The family of a high school student killed during last year's gas explosions that injured ~25 other victims and damaged or destroyed more than 100 homes in three Boston suburbs has settled its lawsuit against NiSource's (NI +0.5% ) Columbia Gas unit for an undisclosed amount.

The Lawrence, Mass., teenager died after the chimney of an exploding house crashed onto his car and crushed him.

Investigators believe over-pressurization of the gas main led to the series of explosions and fires in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.