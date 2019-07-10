Libra launch cannot be done 'alone' - Facebook

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will need a lot of help to launch its Libra cyptocurrency and is "taking the time to do this right," David Marcus, head of the Calibra digital wallet, said ahead of his testimony to Congress next week.

"We understand that big ideas take time, that policymakers and others are raising important questions, and that we can't do this alone," he wrote in a letter to the Senate Banking Committee.

"We want, and need, governments, central banks, regulators, non-profits, and other stakeholders at the table and value all of the feedback we have received."