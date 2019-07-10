Base metals rally on U.S.-China trade talks

Most base metals price rose overnight, led by nickel, which rose as much as 2.1% to $12,970 a ton in London, while Shanghai nickel jumped to 103,160 yuan ($14,985.69) per ton, notching a three-month high.

It follows news that American and Chinese trade officials held "constructive" phone talks on Tuesday, while the U.S. government said it will also issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to China's Huawei where there is no threat to national security.

