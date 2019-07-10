Free speech vs. abuse debate rages on

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has updated its policy on hateful conduct, saying language that "dehumanizes on the basis of religion" will be removed when reported by users or identified by the company itself.

The company is also evaluating how it could apply the policy regarding offensive language to better protect other groups, including people of color and members of the LGBT community.

On Monday, Facebook-owned Instagram said it was rolling out new features to combat unacceptable behavior, including a tool that relies on AI to determine whether language in a post could be deemed offensive and that can prompt the poster to reconsider.