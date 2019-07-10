Showdown over no-Brexit deal

The latest night of Brexit drama in the House of Commons saw MPs pass a measure by a single vote aimed at stopping the U.K.'s future leader from taking the country out of the EU without Parliament.

In a punchy response, Boris Johnson insisted he will not rule out the radical step of suspending Parliament in order to deliver Brexit on time.

The task was also made harder Tuesday when the opposition Labour Party officially announced its support for a second referendum on any Tory Brexit deal.

Sterling +0.1% to $1.2474.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP