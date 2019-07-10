Futures drift ahead of Powell testimony

U.S. equity futures are suggesting a modestly lower open on Wall Street, with DJIA futures down 44 points , as investors prep for a crucial appearance from Jerome Powell before lawmakers in Washington.

Many expect the Fed Chair to add more context to the central bank's broader plans to monitor incoming data while assessing the impact of slowing global growth on the U.S. economy.

Also on tap is the release of minutes from the FOMC's last rate decision amid mixed signals on growth and inflation.