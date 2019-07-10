Everything rides on dovish Powell?

There weren't any fireworks from Jerome Powell yesterday, but the Fed Chair may set off some explosives today as he begins his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, Powell is expected to talk about slowing economic activity and increased risks, showing that the Fed is ready to cut interest rates as needed, but is likely to keep markets guessing about how soon and how deep the Fed intends to trim rates.

The prevailing view, priced into the futures market, is for a 100% chance of a quarter point rate cut July 31.