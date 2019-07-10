Jazz Pharmaceuticals inks deal for pan-RAF inhibitor program

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has signed a definitive agreement under to acquire Redx Pharma's (Redx) pan-RAF inhibitor program for the potential treatment of RAF and RAS mutant tumors.

Redx will perform certain pre-clinical activities for the program under a separate collaboration agreement with Jazz. Jazz will be responsible for further development, regulatory activities and commercialization.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jazz will pay Redx an upfront payment of $3.5M, milestone payments of up to $203M and incremental tiered royalties in mid-single digit percentage.