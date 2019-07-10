Maremont completes bankruptcy reorganization

Maremont Corporation and three of its wholly-owned, non-operating subsidiaries consummated their joint pre-packaged Chapter 11 reorganization.

The plan was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on June 27.

All current and future asbestos claims related to the debtors' historical asbestos-related activities have been channeled to an asbestos trust that will process and satisfy all such claims going forward pursuant to the trust's resolution and payment procedures.

Maremont is a non-operating subsidiary of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR).

Source: Press Release