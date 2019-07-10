Amneal Pharma to restructure, expects cost reduction by $50M

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) has designed a restructuring plan to reduce cost base, further right size its organization and optimize manufacturing infrastructure.

The plan is expected to reduce total annual cost base by ~$50M, with majority of the restructuring milestones anticipated to be achieved during 2020.

Key elements of the plan include operating budget reductions, more efficient organizational structures; re-prioritization of R&D projects; and realignment of manufacturing and R&D infrastructure.

Additional details regarding the restructuring plan and charges will be provided later.

The Company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2019 in the range of $425M to $475M.