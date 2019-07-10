Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) closes on the deal to purchase the remaining 65% stake of industrial distributor Inenco.

The company previously purchased a 35% stake in Inenco on April 3 and held the opportunity to acquire the remaining stake at a later date.

Inenco has more than 160 locations across Australia and New Zealand as well as an emerging presence in Asia. The company generates estimated annual revenues of approximately $400M.

Genuine Parts says the deal presents synergistic opportunities via world class supplier partners and an extensive and diverse customer base, which align with Motion Industries, its industrial business in North America.

Source: Press Release