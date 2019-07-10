FDA accepts Sanofi's isatuximab application for multiple myeloma

The FDA accepts for review Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) marketing application seeking approval to use isatuximab to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM), an Orphan Drug indication. The agency's action date is April 30, 2020.

Isatuximab is a monoclonal antibody that promotes programmed tumor cell death via targeting a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor. CD38 is a protein found on the surface of white blood cells.

Related product: Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Darzalex (daratumumab) is a CD38-directed cytolytic antibody used to treat MM.