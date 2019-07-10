ArcelorMittal South Africa to cut 2K jobs as H1 loss looms

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it expects to cut more than 2,000 jobs in South Africa, warning that it will report a headline loss in the six months through June.

Citing ongoing challenges in the steel industry as well as a weak local economy, MT expects its South African business to report an H1 loss with earnings falling by at least 650M rand ($45.8M) compared with 54M rand in earnings for the same period last year.

MT announced production cuts in Europe last month, with U.S. tariffs hurting shipments to the European Union and higher iron ore prices raising costs.