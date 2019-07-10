ViiV's two-drug HIV pill on par with three-drug regimen in late-stage study

ViiV Healthcare announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TANGO, evaluating its two-drug HIV regimen of dolutegravir + lamivudine in virally suppressed patients switching from a TAF-containing three-drug regimen.

The study met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority as determined by the maintenance of viral suppression at week 48.

Complete results will be presented at the International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science in Mexico City, July 21-24.

ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).